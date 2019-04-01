Timiebi Aganaba works in global space governance law and environmental advocacy. Aganaba’s work promotes regional collaborations among countries to maximize the presence of emerging countries and marginalized groups. She is well-known in her industry for promoting the regulation of aeronautic technologies to be utilized against climate change. This has expanded to the use of satellites to measure greenhouse gas emissions as well as other remote sensing methods. She is an assistant professor for the School for the Future in Innovation in Society with a courtesy appointment at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. Aganaba has received the Space Leaders Award from the International Astronautical Federation. She has served as the executive director of the World Space Week Association and a legal officer for the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency.