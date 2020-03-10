Tinglong Dai is Professor of Operations Management and Business Analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, with joint faculty appointments at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and Institute for Data-Intensive Engineering and Science. He is on the core faculty and leadership team of the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative. He joined Carey in 2013 after receiving a PhD in Operations Management/Robotics from Carnegie Mellon. His research interests span healthcare, marketing-operations interfaces, and human-AI interaction. Professor Dai has been quoted hundreds of times in the media, including Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNN, Fortune, New York Times, NPR, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, and has appeared in national and international TV such as CNBC, PBS NewsHour, and Sky News. In 2021, he was named as one of the World's Best 40 Under 40 Business School Professors by Poets & Quants. Professor Dai's work has been published in leading journals such as Management Science, M&SOM, Marketing Science, and Operations Research, and has been recognized by Johns Hopkins Discovery Award, INFORMS Public Sector Operations Research Best Paper Award, POMS Best Healthcare Paper Award, and Wickham Skinner Early Career Award (Runner-Up). He is an Associate Editor of M&SOM and Naval Research Logistics and a Senior Editor of Production and Operations Management. He co-chairs the Johns Hopkins Symposium on Healthcare Operations and co-edits the Handbook of Healthcare Analytics: Theoretical Minimum for Conducting 21st Century Research on Healthcare Operations, published by John Wiley & Sons in 2018.