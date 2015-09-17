Todd Knoop, Ph.D. in Economics

Todd Knoop, Ph.D. in Economics

Cornell College

Professor of Economics & Business

Expertise: Macroeconomicsfinancial economicsBusiness Cycle

Todd A. Knoop is a Professor of Economics and Business at Cornell College. He is also the author of multiple articles as well as the books "Business Cycle Economics: Understanding Recessions and Depressions from Boom to Bust," "Global Finance in Emerging Market Economies," "Recessions and Depressions: Understanding Business Cycles," "Modern Financial Macroeconomics," and "The traveling Economist."

Academic History:
Ph.D. in Economics, Purdue University, 1996
M.A. in Economics, Miami University, 1992
B.A. in Economics and Finance, Miami University, 1991

Title

Cited By

Year

Recessions and depressions: understanding business cycles: understanding business cycles

180

2009

Modern financial macroeconomics: panics, crashes, and crises

84

2008

Growth, welfare, and the size of government

78

1999

Global finance in emerging market economies

29

2013

Business Cycle Economics: Understanding Recessions and Depressions from Boom to Bust: Understanding Recessions and Depressions from Boom to Bust

28

2015

Aggregate spillovers and imperfect competition: The implications for business cycles and the welfare effects of tax reform

1

1996

Understanding Economic Inequality: Bigger Pies and Just Deserts

0

2020

Stocks and Bonds

0

2019

The Traveling Economist: Using Economics to Think about what Makes Us All So Different and the Same

0

2017

Aggregate spillovers magnify the welfare benefits of tax reform

0

2000

A test of strategic interaction in monetary policy

0

1996

HUGH C. BRIGGS, III

0

1996

Panics, Crashes, and Crises

0

0

Professor Available to Discuss Travel and Economics

This travel season, a new book is out that features economic concepts that all travelers should understand. The author uses real-life examples throughout the pages of the book, hoping readers learn to think deeply about what they see.
17-May-2017 12:05:09 PM EDT

Economics Professor Available to Speak on Fed Meeting Impact


17-Sep-2015 10:05:43 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06934