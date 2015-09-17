Todd A. Knoop is a Professor of Economics and Business at Cornell College. He is also the author of multiple articles as well as the books "Business Cycle Economics: Understanding Recessions and Depressions from Boom to Bust," "Global Finance in Emerging Market Economies," "Recessions and Depressions: Understanding Business Cycles," "Modern Financial Macroeconomics," and "The traveling Economist." Academic History: Ph.D. in Economics, Purdue University, 1996 M.A. in Economics, Miami University, 1992 B.A. in Economics and Finance, Miami University, 1991
This travel season, a new book is out that features economic concepts that all travelers should understand. The author uses real-life examples throughout the pages of the book, hoping readers learn to think deeply about what they see.
17-May-2017 12:05:09 PM EDT
