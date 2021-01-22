As the head of the Hubble Space Telescope mission office, Dr. Tom Brown is responsible for leading the observatory’s staff and science operations center at the institute, collaborating with mission partners to represent scientific and operational interests, and managing the mission’s budget. He previously served the institute as a mission scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope, which allowed him to lead the work of the instrument and optics teams. Earlier in his career, Dr. Brown served as a postdoctoral research associate at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and as an adjunct professor at Loyola University in Baltimore. As a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University, he was involved in the integration, testing, and ground control of the Hopkins Ultraviolet Telescope (HUT) for the Astro-2 space shuttle mission. Dr. Brown has acted as the principal investigator of over a dozen Hubble programs. Dr. Brown publishes his work in the Astronomical Journal and the Astrophysical Journal, and presents his research in a variety of settings for both the public and astronomical community.