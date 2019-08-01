Thomas Cangiano is the Head of School at GEMS World Academy Chicago, a private International Baccalaureate school in Chicago's Lakeshore East neighborhood. He has over 25 years of experience as an accomplished educator, strategic thinker, scholar and dynamic leader. He comes to GEMS from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, where he served as President. During his 8-year tenure at Shady Side, Tom spearheaded numerous initiatives, including realizing the school's new Strategic Vision, re-casting its mission and philosophy, reinstating its boarding program, and the successful merger of Shady Side with Fox Chapel Country Day School in 2017. Tom also has experience with international education as a teacher in Budapest as well as serving as President of the American College of Sofia in Bulgaria. A native of Massachusetts, Tom earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American literature with a minor in American history from Middlebury College, a Master of Arts in teaching from Tufts University and a Master of Arts and Master of Philosophy in history from Columbia University.