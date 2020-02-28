Tom Ewing is a professor in the Department of History at Virginia Tech and the associate dean for graduate studies and research at the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. He teaches courses in Russian, European, and world history. His books include The Teachers of Stalinism: Policy, Practice, and Power in Soviet Schools in the 1930s (2002); Education & the Great Depression, edited with David Hicks (2006); Separate Schools: Gender, Policy, and Practice in the Postwar Soviet Union (2010); and the co-edited volume, Viral Networks: Connecting Digital Humanities and Medical History (2018). His current research project explores the transmission of information about the co-called “Russian Influenza” (1889-1890) using data and digital humanities approaches to medical history. At Virginia Tech, he coordinates the Data in Social Context program, which sustains an interdisciplinary approach of data analytics, computational skills, and critical thinking in the humanities and social sciences. He has received funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to run workshops on the 1918 Spanish Influenza and on Images and Texts in Medical History.