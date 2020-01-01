Tom Jackson, PhD

Tom Jackson, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Information and Knowledge Management

Expertise: Information Managementknowledge managementEmail ProductivityEMOTIVE systemEmail Preservation

Information Management, Knowledge Management, Email, Email Productivity, Email Stress, Email Preservation, Social Media

Tom's research interests include the impact of email on staff productivity and stress levels, email preservation and archiving and electronic communication and information retrieval. He has also developed the EMOTIVE system, which can analyze and extract emotional meaning from people's Tweets. He holds a chair in Information and Knowledge Management and is the Director of the University's Centre for Information Management.

Title

Cited By

Year

Innovations in Future Crime Decision Making Through the Codification of Temporal Expert Knowledge

2023

Theoretical Model of New Ways of Knowledge Creation and Their Impact on Exploratory and Exploitative Innovation

2023

Knowledge Gaps Implementing Electronic Content Management in the Third Sector

2023

Is there a role for knowledge management in saving the planet from too much data?

2023

Keeping a lower profile: how firms can reduce their digital carbon footprints

1

2022

The power of emotions: Leveraging user generated content for customer experience management

8

2022

'Are you having a laugh?': detecting humorous expressions on social media: an exploration of theory, current approaches and future work

2022

The work‐habits intervention model: A 12‐month study to change work‐email habits

1

2021

Rival records management models in an era of partial automation

6

2021

Customer experience management: asking the right questions

10

2021

Classifying computer-mediated communication (CMC) interruptions at work using control as a key delineator

11

2021

Enhancing RFID system configuration through semantic modelling

5

2021

The potential of industry 4.0 Cyber Physical System to improve quality assurance: An automotive case study for wash monitoring of returnable transit items

25

2021

Enhancing polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell system diagnostics through semantic modelling

4

2021

A qualitative analysis of sarcasm, irony and related# hashtags on Twitter

38

2020

Tweeting Brexit: A Computational Analysis of Public Mood During the Brexit Negotiations

2020

A survey of the ethics of social media analytics

4

2020

The stresscapes ontology system: detecting and measuring stress on social media

12

2020

30 Years on–What Has Changed in Office Communication?

2020

Social media mental health analysis framework through applied computational approaches

1

2020

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07877