Information Management, Knowledge Management, Email, Email Productivity, Email Stress, Email Preservation, Social Media Tom's research interests include the impact of email on staff productivity and stress levels, email preservation and archiving and electronic communication and information retrieval. He has also developed the EMOTIVE system, which can analyze and extract emotional meaning from people's Tweets. He holds a chair in Information and Knowledge Management and is the Director of the University's Centre for Information Management.
Title
Cited By
Year
Innovations in Future Crime Decision Making Through the Codification of Temporal Expert Knowledge
2023
Theoretical Model of New Ways of Knowledge Creation and Their Impact on Exploratory and Exploitative Innovation
2023
Knowledge Gaps Implementing Electronic Content Management in the Third Sector
2023
Is there a role for knowledge management in saving the planet from too much data?
2023
Keeping a lower profile: how firms can reduce their digital carbon footprints
1
2022
The power of emotions: Leveraging user generated content for customer experience management
8
2022
'Are you having a laugh?': detecting humorous expressions on social media: an exploration of theory, current approaches and future work
2022
The work‐habits intervention model: A 12‐month study to change work‐email habits
1
2021
Rival records management models in an era of partial automation
6
2021
Customer experience management: asking the right questions
10
2021
Classifying computer-mediated communication (CMC) interruptions at work using control as a key delineator
11
2021
Enhancing RFID system configuration through semantic modelling
5
2021
The potential of industry 4.0 Cyber Physical System to improve quality assurance: An automotive case study for wash monitoring of returnable transit items
25
2021
Enhancing polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell system diagnostics through semantic modelling
4
2021
A qualitative analysis of sarcasm, irony and related# hashtags on Twitter
38
2020
Tweeting Brexit: A Computational Analysis of Public Mood During the Brexit Negotiations
2020
A survey of the ethics of social media analytics
4
2020
The stresscapes ontology system: detecting and measuring stress on social media
12
2020
30 Years on–What Has Changed in Office Communication?
2020
Social media mental health analysis framework through applied computational approaches
1
2020