Global and Infectious Diseases Fellow at the O’Neill Institute. Prior to joining the O’Neill Institute, Tom worked as an epidemiologist, focusing on infectious diseases such as HIV, Lassa, and Ebola. His work has taken him to Sierra Leone and Uganda, where he organized and trained African public health professionals on field epidemiology, Lassa, and other viral hemorrhagic fevers. Vincent can discuss infectious disease epidemiology and global public health.