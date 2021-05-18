Lipinski has worked in legal settings across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors and publishes and speaks widely on issues relating to information and internet law and policy, especially copyright in schools, libraries, and other information settings.

He can talk about book banning, patron privacy in libraries, issues related to the use of library facilities like meeting rooms, displays and maker spaces. He has served as an adviser on legal and technology issues for the American Library Association, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions and other organizations.