Dr. Toni K. Choueiri is the Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary (GU) Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), co-leader of the Kidney Cancer Program at Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Chair and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is the Medical Director, International Strategic Initiatives at Dana-Farber and past President of the Medical Staff at DFCI (2016-2018). He received the George Canellos Award for Excellence in Clinical Investigation and Patient Care from DFCI in 2013, the Eugene Schonfeld Award from the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) in 2016, and is a 2021 Giants of Cancer Care inductee. He serves on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Kidney Cancer Panel, KidneyCan Board, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) GU Steering Committee, and is past Chairman (2015-2018) of the Medical and Scientific Steering Committee of the KCA. Dr. Choueiri is an elected member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI). In addition, he is an Aresty Scholar from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Choueiri is interested in developing novel experimental therapies and biomarkers in GU malignancies, including renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In a series of New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) articles on which he was either first or senior author, Dr. Choueiri and colleagues have made seminal observations that have defined and evolved the treatment of metastatic RCC and led to the approval of several therapies such as Cabozantinib, Pazopanib, Avelumab+Axitinib, Cabozantinib+Nivolumab, and Pembrolizumab+Lenvatinib, as well as adjuvant pembrolizumab. His research also focuses on the epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment outcomes of GU cancers, especially through having co-established the International Metastatic RCC Database Consortium criteria for RCC risk stratification. His biomarker work has shed light on complex immunogenomics mechanisms contributing to response and resistance to targeted therapy and immunotherapy. He has also contributed to our understanding of the underlying biology and rationale for therapies in rare histological variants of RCC such as papillary, translocation, and sarcomatoid RCC. Dr. Choueiri has received research funding from the NCI, the Department of Defense (DOD), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and industry partners. His work has been published in journals such as the NEJM, Nature, Nature Medicine, Science, Cancer Cell, Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), JAMA Oncology, The Lancet, Lancet Oncology, and Journal of Clinical Oncology. He lectures frequently throughout the United States and around the world. He has over 675 PubMed-indexed publications and is the lead investigator of multiple national and international phase I-III trials in GU cancers.