Tracey Wilkinson is an associate professor of pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Wilkinson’s research focuses on examining and developing interventions to improve young people's access to reproductive health services.

As a general pediatrics fellow at Boston Medical Center/Boston University, she obtained her Master’s in Public Health and began conducting research on availability and access to over-the-counter emergency contraception for adolescents. Her research was cited in the federal court case that ultimately removed age restrictions for emergency contraception nationally.

Dr. Wilkinson graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2006 and completed her pediatric residency at Brown University/Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. After residency, she pursued additional training through the general pediatrics fellowship at Boston Medical Center/Boston University. After fellowship, she was faculty at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles/University of Southern California, where she was a primary care pediatrician for three years. In 2015, she accepted a position at IU School of Medicine to return to a research career.