Tracey Wilkinson is an associate professor of pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Wilkinson’s research focuses on examining and developing interventions to improve young people's access to reproductive health services.
As a general pediatrics fellow at Boston Medical Center/Boston University, she obtained her Master’s in Public Health and began conducting research on availability and access to over-the-counter emergency contraception for adolescents. Her research was cited in the federal court case that ultimately removed age restrictions for emergency contraception nationally.
Dr. Wilkinson graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2006 and completed her pediatric residency at Brown University/Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. After residency, she pursued additional training through the general pediatrics fellowship at Boston Medical Center/Boston University. After fellowship, she was faculty at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles/University of Southern California, where she was a primary care pediatrician for three years. In 2015, she accepted a position at IU School of Medicine to return to a research career.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Abortion-Related Laws and Concurrent Patterns in Abortion Incidence in Indiana, 2010–2019
|
2023
|
186. The Ability to Self-Screen for Migraines with Aura in Adolescents with Headache
|
2023
|
A human-centered designed outreach strategy for a youth contraception navigator program
|
2022
|
Dual Protection Messaging for Adolescents and Young Adults in the Setting of Over-the-Counter Hormonal Contraception: A Human-Centered Design Approach
|
1
|
2022
|
The Pediatrician in the Post-Roe Landscape
|
2022
|
Implementation of a pharmacist-led hormonal contraceptive prescribing service in a campus community pharmacy in Indiana, United States
|
1
|
2022
|
Developing a youth contraception navigator program: a human-centered design approach
|
3
|
2022
|
Adolescent access to federally funded clinics providing confidential family planning following changes to Title X funding regulations
|
2
|
2022
|
Adolescent women with congenital heart disease: self-Reported reproductive health discussions with health care providers
|
1
|
2022
|
Association of comprehensive immediate postpartum contraception with infant outcomes
|
1
|
2022
|
Outcomes of a two-visit protocol for long acting reversible contraception for adolescents and young adults
|
2
|
2022
|
The need for reproductive justice in pediatrics
|
5
|
2021
|
How can healthcare professionals provide guidance and support to parents of adolescents? Results from a primary care-based study
|
4
|
2021
|
Pharmacists’ perceptions, barriers, and potential solutions to implementing a direct pharmacy access policy in Indiana
|
4
|
2021
|
Evaluation of Student Pharmacists’ Attitudes and Perceptions of Hormonal Contraception Prescribing in Indiana
|
2021
|
POSTER ABSTRACTS: P78 EVALUATING A REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE CURRICULUM FOR PEDIATRIC RESIDENTS USING AN OBSERVED, STANDARDIZED CLINICAL ENCOUNTER (OSCE)
|
2021
|
POSTER ABSTRACTS: P72 ENGAGING BLACK WOMEN IN DEVELOPING CONTRACEPTIVE MESSAGING: A USER-CENTERED DESIGN RESEARCH APPROACH
|
2021
|
Adolescents' and young adults' ability to self-screen for contraindications to hormonal contraception and the role of chronic illness
|
4
|
2021
|
Use of the Delphi method to enhance pharmacist contraceptive counseling materials
|
7
|
2021
|
Contraception for Adolescents During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic
|
2021