As a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, Traci Morris is an expert in federal Indian policy, telecommunications and digital culture. Morris has worked with Native American nations, Tribal businesses, Native American non-profits and has advocated for digital inclusion at the Federal Communications Commission and on Capitol Hill. Morris is the Executive Director of the American Indian Policy Institute. Under her leadership, the AIPI has grown and diversified its service to Indian Country providing policy analysis, tribally driven research, and economic development capacity building and working with such Indian Country partners as NAFOA, AISES and the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative. Morris’s research and publications on Native American media and the digital divide are focused on Internet use, digital inclusion, network neutrality, digital and new media curriculums and development of broadband networks in Indian Country.