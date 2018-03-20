Tracy Kijewski-Correa, PhD

Tracy Kijewski-Correa, PhD

University of Notre Dame

Associate Professor of Civil Engineering and Geolo

Expertise: Modern Civil InfrastructureNatural Hazard Assessment and Mitigationdisaster risk reductionengineering for international development

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07805