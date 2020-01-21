Dr. Trevor Bedford is a computational biologist and epidemiologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and an international expert on tracking virus evolution around the globe. An evolutionary biologist trained in infectious-disease dynamics and viral phylogentics, he uses powerful computers and complex statistical methods to study the rapid spread and evolution of viruses. Since joining Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center as an assistant member in its Vaccine and Infectious Disease and Public Health Sciences divisions in 2013, he has become known for his work on a software tool for tracking viral disease outbreaks (https://nextstrain.org/zika). He and colleagues have created visuals of a phylogenic tree and map (https://nextstrain.org/groups/blab/sars-like-cov) tracking the evolution of SARS-like betacoronaviruses in real time, including samples from the Wuhan outbreak. These visual representations of viral family trees are used to show how the fate of dangerous outbreaks is often determined by the genetics of the infectious agent, human behavior and geography. Dr. Bedford has applied these techniques to document the worldwide spread of seasonal flu viruses. Collaborating with colleagues worldwide to track evolutionary changes in infectious diseases, he is developing models to predict which strains of influenza are likely to be most challenging to humans — data that help inform the crucial early decisions about which strains to include in annual flu shots. Dr. Bedford specializes in tracking the evolutionary changes of viruses such as HIV and influenza that use RNA, rather than DNA, to carry their genetic information. RNA viruses are much more prone to rapid mutation, which makes many of them particularly nimble at escaping the human immune system and difficult to stop with vaccines. He and colleagues at Fred Hutch and Cambridge University developed a mathematical model that looks at RNA mutations to track how different flu viruses move around the world. The study, published in the journal Nature, was the first large-scale attempt to track H1N1 and influenza B viruses rather than the more frequently studied – and it turns out, faster-traveling – H3N2 flu virus. He is a leading advocate for the immediate release of research analyzing viral evolution during epidemics, fresh information that could make a lifesaving difference. Hi research interests include: • Computational molecular evolution • Phylogenetics • Infectious disease epidemiology • Antigenic evolution and immune dynamics • Bayesian statistics His previous projects (which can all be found on the open-source website, https://nextstrain.org/) have followed Ebola, MERS, influenza and Zika, to name a few. Dr. Bedford is an associate member of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease and Human Biology Divisions at Fred Hutch. He sits on a World Health Organization panel that uses such data to recommend which flu virus strains to target in vaccines.