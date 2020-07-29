Dr. Trevor Foulk is an Assistant Professor of Management & Organization at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. He received his Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior from the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida, and his Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. Dr. Foulk’s research interests include deviant workplace behaviors, workplace power dynamics, social perception, and interpersonal influence behaviors. His research has been published in the Academy of Management Journal, the Journal of Applied Psychology, the Journal of Organizational Behavior, Organizational Dynamics, and Pediatrics. Dr. Foulk has contributed articles to Time Magazine, Harvard Business Review, and the USA Today, and his work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, People Magazine, Scientific American, Fortune, The Huffington Post, New York Magazine, the Boston Globe, the LA Times, ABC News, and NBC News.