Trevor Foulk, PhD

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Assistant Professor of Management

Expertise: workplace power dynamicsSocial Perceptioninterpersonal influence behaviorsWorkplace IncivilityOrganizational BehaviorLeadership

Dr. Trevor Foulk is an Assistant Professor of Management & Organization at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.  He received his Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior from the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida, and his Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts.

Dr. Foulk’s research interests include deviant workplace behaviors, workplace power dynamics, social perception, and interpersonal influence behaviors.  His research has been published in the Academy of Management Journal, the Journal of Applied Psychology, the Journal of Organizational Behavior, Organizational Dynamics, and Pediatrics.  Dr. Foulk has contributed articles to Time Magazine, Harvard Business Review, and the USA Today, and his work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, People Magazine, Scientific American, Fortune, The Huffington Post, New York Magazine, the Boston Globe, the LA Times, ABC News, and NBC News.

The impact of rudeness on medical team performance: a randomized trial

179

2015

Catching rudeness is like catching a cold: The contagion effects of low-intensity negative behaviors.

108

2016

Heavy is the head that wears the crown: An actor-centric approach to daily psychological power, abusive leader behavior, and perceived incivility

62

2018

Rudeness and medical team performance

54

2017

How incivility hijacks performance

37

2015

Building personal resources through interventions: An integrative review

35

2018

Rude color glasses: The contaminating effects of witnessed morning rudeness on perceptions and behaviors throughout the workday.

31

2017

Energizing leaders via self-reflection: A within-person field experiment.

28

2019

The benefits of not seeing eye to eye with leadership: Divergence in risk preferences impacts multiteam system behavior and performance

19

2018

Impressed by impression management: Newcomer reactions to ingratiated supervisors.

11

2016

VIPP1 rods engulf membranes containing phosphatidylinositol phosphates

10

2019

Incivility and patient safety: a longitudinal study of rudeness, protocol compliance, and adverse events

8

2019

Expressions of gratitude and medical team performance

7

2019

The virtuous cycle of daily motivation: Effects of daily strivings on work behaviors, need satisfaction, and next-day strivings.

6

2019

Building positive psychological resources: The effects of mindfulness, work breaks, and positive reflection.

6

2017

Even if it’s only on your mind: the cognitive toll of incivility

4

2007

It's lonely at the bottom (too): The effects of experienced powerlessness on social closeness and disengagement

3

2020

Power corrupts (or does it?): An examination of the boundary conditions of the antisocial effects of experienced power

2

2020

How Working Memory Mediates the Relationship Between Incivility and Performance

2

2015

Getting back to the “new normal”: Autonomy restoration during a global pandemic.

1

2020

“But, over the course of even just those two weeks, normalcy started to return. People felt less powerless and more authentic – even while their subjective stress levels were rising,” Foulk said.

- Amid COVID sense of normalcy bounces back fast: Study

“We always think those who have power are better off, but having power is not universally or exclusively good for the power holder,” said Trevor Foulk, who led the research as a doctoral student at UF’s Warrington College of Business and will start as an assistant professor in the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business in June.

- Abusing power hurts leaders, too

