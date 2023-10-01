An intellectually astute Non-Executive Director who finds great pleasure in maintaining the overall health of organisations through the development and implementation of cutting-edge strategies that guarantee business growth and the achievement of established goals and objectives. I currently serve as an Associate Professor of Law at the University of the Witwatersrand where I enjoy promoting theoretically informed and innovative approaches to learning and teaching activities across the institution because I am zealous about education and career advancements. My passion for knowledge transfer has enabled me to publish various articles in peer-reviewed or refereed journals, books and or chapters in books, as well as successfully participating in lectures and presentations. I believe in utilising my knowledge, skills, and experience, in actively participating in the development of various communities, by proactively employing individual and economic growth initiatives.