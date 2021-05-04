Valena Beety's areas of expertise include criminal law, criminal justice, LGBTQ, gender studies, wrongful convictions, forensic evidence, prosecutors and prison. She is a professor of law at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and the deputy director of the Academy for Justice, a criminal justice center connecting research with policy reform. Professor Beety is the author of "Manifesting Justice: Wrongly Convicted Women Reclaim Their Rights" and the co-editor of the "Wrongful Convictions Reader" and the "Scientific Evidence Treatise." She has been featured in local and national publications such as the New York Times and USA Today.