Valena Beety's areas of expertise include criminal law, criminal justice, LGBTQ, gender studies, wrongful convictions, forensic evidence, prosecutors and prison. She is a professor of law at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and the deputy director of the Academy for Justice, a criminal justice center connecting research with policy reform. Professor Beety is the author of "Manifesting Justice: Wrongly Convicted Women Reclaim Their Rights" and the co-editor of the "Wrongful Convictions Reader" and the "Scientific Evidence Treatise." She has been featured in local and national publications such as the New York Times and USA Today.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Scientific evidence
|
556
|
1986
|
Judicial dismissal in the interest of justice
|
34
|
2015
|
What the brain saw: The case of Trayvon Martin and the need for eyewitness identification reform
|
20
|
2012
|
Discovering forensic fraud
|
17
|
2017
|
Reframing Asylum Standards for mutilated women
|
17
|
2007
|
The overdose/homicide epidemic
|
13
|
2017
|
Criminality and corpulence: Weight bias in the courtroom
|
11
|
2012
|
Cops in lab coats and forensics in the courtroom
|
7
|
2015
|
The Death Penalty: Ethics and Economics in Mississippi
|
7
|
2011
|
Regulating Bite Mark Evidence: Lesbian Vampires and Other Myths of Forensic Odontology
|
6
|
2019
|
Drug-Induced Homicide: Challenges and Strategies in Criminal Defense
|
5
|
2018
|
Evidence on Fire
|
5
|
2018
|
Voices on innocence
|
5
|
2016
|
Identifying the culprit in wrongful convictions
|
5
|
2014
|
Changed Science Writs and State Habeas Relief
|
4
|
2019
|
Prosecuting Opioid Use, Punishing Rurality
|
4
|
2019
|
Contemporary Perspectives on Wrongful Conviction: An Introduction to the 2015 Innocence Network Conference, Orlando, Florida
|
3
|
2015
|
Contemporary Perspectives on Wrongful Conviction: An Introduction to the 2016 Innocence Network Conference, San Antonio, Texas
|
2
|
2016
|
Mississippi Initiative 26: Personhood and the Criminalization of Intentional and Unintentional Acts by Pregnant Women
|
2
|
2011
|
Drug-Induced Homicide Defense Toolkit (2021 edition)
|
1
|
2021
As law professors who have studied crime victim compensation programs around the nation, we contend traumatized eyewitnesses and victims of unlawful police violence need to be classified as crime victims.