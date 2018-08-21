Crabtree arrived at St. Jude in 2007 as a clinical psychologist and joined the faculty of the Department of Psychology in 2010 as director of Clinical Services and Training. In her new role as chief of Psychosocial Services, Crabtree oversees numerous departments and clinics that address the psychosocial needs of St. Jude patients and families, including the Psychology Clinic, Child Life Services, the St. Jude School Program, Social Work, Spiritual Care, the Resilience Center, and the Transition Oncology Program. In addition to her clinical and administrative work, Crabtree is a faculty member in the St. Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and she conducts research on sleep and fatigue in children with cancer. Her work includes a focus on interventions to promote alertness and energy level in children undergoing treatment for cancer and in brain tumor survivors, particularly those who have been treated for craniopharyngioma. In 2015, Crabtree and her co-author, Lisa Meltzer, Ph.D., published “Pediatric Sleep Problems: A Clinician’s Guide to Behavioral Interventions.” Crabtree holds an undergraduate degree from Trinity University and earned master’s and doctoral degrees in counseling psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. Following graduate school, she completed her internship in clinical child/pediatric psychology and fellowships in pediatric psychology and behavioral sleep medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, after which she became certified in behavioral sleep medicine.
As the lead researcher on sleep and fatigue in children undergoing cancer treatment and brain tumor survivors, sleep is a major focus for Dr. Crabtree’s work.
Dr. Crabtree says it's important to acknowledge to teens that what they're going through isn't fair or fun.
COVID-19 has caused countless changes in daily life. While children are incredibly resilient, this can be a bewildering time for the whole family, kids included.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
C-reactive protein, obstructive sleep apnea, and cognitive dysfunction in school-aged children
|
259
|
2007
|
Sleep disturbances in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|
215
|
2003
|
Cognition, sleep and respiration in at-risk children treated for obstructive sleep apnoea
|
205
|
2005
|
Periodic limb movement disorder of sleep in children
|
191
|
2003
|
Health-related quality of life and depressive symptoms in children with suspected sleep-disordered breathing
|
190
|
2004
|
Cultural influences on the bedtime behaviors of young children
|
166
|
2005
|
Sleep and depression in children and adolescents
|
164
|
2005
|
Sleep complaints and psychiatric symptoms in children evaluated at a pediatric mental health clinic
|
139
|
2006
|
Normal sleep in children and adolescents
|
129
|
2009
|
APOE ε4 allele, cognitive dysfunction, and obstructive sleep apnea in children
|
129
|
2007
|
Increased morning brain natriuretic peptide levels in children with nocturnal enuresis and sleep-disordered breathing: a community-based study
|
108
|
2008
|
The effect of stimulants on sleep characteristics in children with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder
|
107
|
2003
|
The Children's Report of Sleep Patterns (CRSP): a self-report measure of sleep for school-aged children
|
97
|
2013
|
Sleep in children with psychiatric disorders.
|
97
|
2004
|
Clinical and parental assessment of sleep in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder referred to a pediatric sleep medicine center
|
96
|
2003
|
Psychiatric symptoms in children with insomnia referred to a pediatric sleep medicine center
|
95
|
2004
|
Infant-feeding methods and childhood sleep-disordered breathing
|
66
|
2007
|
Inpatient pediatric consultation-liaison: A case-controlled study
|
57
|
2003
|
Melatonin in children and adolescents with insomnia: a retrospective study
|
57
|
2003
|
Psychometric and clinical assessment of the 10-item reduced version of the Fatigue Scale—Child instrument
|
54
|
2010
The COVID-19 pandemic turned our society on its head. One of the changes was a strange new reality where parents became school teachers overnight.
19-Aug-2020 03:25:28 PM EDT
Valerie Crabtree, Ph.D., a St. Jude psychologist and leading expert in research on sleep disruptions in children with cancer, has been promoted to Chief of Psychosocial Services.
21-Aug-2018 03:05:25 PM EDT
Dr. Valerie Crabtree, chief of Psychosocial Services at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, writing in the magazine Psychology Today, explains: “No one knows the perfect way to parent during a pandemic. No one has studied the question or had experience with this during our lifetime. We have to rely on what we already know about having warm, healthy relationships with our children.”
“As long as we’re doing our best and showing our children we love them, and want to keep them safe and healthy, that’s the best we can do,” Dr. Crabtree said.
- Experts Encourage Parents to Find Balance While Distance Learning With Their Kids
“I think for a lot of children, a school is a safe place for them. And unfortunately, we have homes that are less physically and psychologically safe for children. When they're not able to go back to school, this has been a really extended period if they are potentially in an unsafe environment, having that continue and not having a teacher or school counselor who is keeping eyes on their kids to recognize signs of abuse or neglect.”
“A lot more pressure on kids to follow all of these rules – to keep their masks on all day long, to not touch people, to play differently, to behave differently in the classroom. We're expecting a lot, particularly in the younger age groups that may induce some behavior difficulties, just from having expectations that may be really difficult for them to meet needs.”