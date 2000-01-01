Dr. Valerie Morganson, associate professor, teaches advanced organizational psychology, industrial psychology, research methods and the psychology of workforce diversity. Morganson specializes in industrial and organizational psychology. Her research interests focus on the application of psychology in the workforce, gender issues in organizations, and understanding how employees manage work-life balance issues. Specifically, she engages in research to identify individual and organizational mechanisms for reducing work-life conflict, such as coping, leadership and job analysis. Additionally, she researches the underrepresentation of women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. She has written and co-written many refereed journal articles and book chapters on various aspects of work-life balance and gender issues. She was the lead author of a recent study, "A Multilevel Examination of the Relationship Between Leader–Member Exchange and Work–Family Outcomes," published in the Journal of Business and Psychology, where she analyzed leader–member exchange and conservation of resources theories as frameworks for optimizing subordinates’ work-family experiences. Before coming to UWF in 2012, she was a visiting assistant professor of psychology at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She also has applied experience, including having served as a research fellow for ICF International. She received a bachelor's degree in Psychology and French from University of Connecticut, and master's in Experimental Psychology and doctorate in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Old Dominion University.