Valerie Schreiner leads product development and marketing at one of the largest education technology companies in the world, Turnitin. She has a long history in the education and edtech industry and has served on the board of several successful technology start-ups. Expertise: Extensive experience with SaaS and cloud-based software delivery models. Expert at instituting product process including explicit customer feedback mechanisms to improve product definition, development, satisfaction and performance.
"Tools like legislation are important in the fight against these kinds of services, but that identifying contract cheating is still a difficult task."
"Supporting academic integrity is a multi-layered process of setting expectations, providing tools to students so they can self-check and correct, and then helping faculty to identify potential misconduct so that they can intervene."
