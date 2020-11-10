Vas is the “customer guy” at Globus, the de facto standard platform for research data management, developed and operated by the University of Chicago. He is also a lecturer in the Masters Program in Computer Science at the University, where he teaches courses on Cloud Computing and Product Management. Vas has over 30 years of experience in operational and consulting roles, spanning strategy, marketing and technology, and was instrumental in bringing many emerging technologies as products to market. He consults with both global enterprises and early stage technology startups on product management and go-to-market strategy. https://www.linkedin.com/in/vasiliadis/