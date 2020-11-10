Vas is the “customer guy” at Globus, the de facto standard platform for research data management, developed and operated by the University of Chicago. He is also a lecturer in the Masters Program in Computer Science at the University, where he teaches courses on Cloud Computing and Product Management. Vas has over 30 years of experience in operational and consulting roles, spanning strategy, marketing and technology, and was instrumental in bringing many emerging technologies as products to market. He consults with both global enterprises and early stage technology startups on product management and go-to-market strategy. https://www.linkedin.com/in/vasiliadis/
Globus, the leading research data management platform, today announced the general availability of Globus for iRODS, offering researchers an enhanced solution for policy managed data preservation.
16-Nov-2020 08:05:08 AM EST
This year marks the tenth anniversary of Globus, which launched at SC10 as the “Globus Online.” Globus has grown to become an essential service for over 150,000 thousand researchers in 80 countries and has moved over one exabyte of data and 100 billion files.
10-Nov-2020 08:30:52 AM EST
The cloud offers a lot of other advantages simply because of its scale that you just can’t get when you’re doing things internally. I’m not suggesting it’s a panacea. But, using SaaS rather than deploying your own software in house is really cost-effective. If you look at running your own hardware infrastructure, there’s any number of studies that show how inefficient that is relative to some of the cloud infrastructure provided.
