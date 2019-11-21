Dr. Veena Shankaran is a medical oncologist and healthcare economist whose research focuses on the cost of cancer care and how it impacts patients and their families. A nationally recognized physician-scientist, her current research is investigating the out-of-pocket costs that patients with gastrointestinal cancers experience as well as the cost-effectiveness of cancer therapy—studying how great care can be delivered without wasting resources. Along with Dr. Scott Ramsey, Dr. Shankaran co-directs the Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research (HICOR) at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, researching and assessing the cost effectiveness of healthcare and health-related quality of life. In addition to her role as co-director of HICOR, she is an associate member of the Public Health Sciences and Clinical Research divisions at Fred Hutch. She also serves as associate professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.