Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell is a Board-Certified Obstetrician & Gynecologist and Associate Professor for Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Louisiana. She serves as the Senior Site Lead and Section Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ochsner Kenner. Additionally, she serves as the Director of Quality for Women's Services for the Ochsner Health System and is the Medical Director of the Minimally Invasive Center for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids. Dr. Gillispie-Bell is also the Medical Director of the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative and Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review for the Louisiana Department of Health.She earned her medical degree from Meharry Medical College and completed her residency training at Ochsner Health System. She also earned a Master of Applied Science in Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Additionally, she has received certification in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.Clinically, Dr. Gillispie-Bell provides obstetric care to low, moderate, and high-risk patients as well as gynecology patients of all ages. Dr. Gillispie-Bell performs advanced laparoscopic and robotic assisted laparoscopic procedures. She has a special clinical interest in treatment options for women who suffer from symptoms related to fibroids. She has participated in several clinical trials for treatment options for uterine fibroids and is a national speaker and consultant on heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroids. Dr. Gillispie-Bell has served in several leadership positions both locally and nationally. She has served as a member of the Committee on Healthcare for Underserved Women, as well as a member of the Council on Residency Education for Obstetrics and Gynecology (CREOG) Education Committee for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has also served as the obstetrician for the National Advisory Council on Maternal, Infant, and Fetal Nutrition under the United States Department of Agriculture. She also served on the Joint Commission Perinatal Standards Advisory Board.Dr. Gillispie-Bell has received many awards and accolades including the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO) Excellence in Teaching Award and the Ochsner Spirit of Leadership Academic Contributor of the Year. She has been named one of New Orleans Magazine's Best Doctors for the last 5 years. She also received Xavier University of Louisiana Alumni 40 Under 40 Achievement Award in 2016. For her academic achievement and commitment to public health, she was inducted into the Alpha Chapter of the Delta Omega Honor Society for public health in 2020. For her community service efforts, she was awarded the Reverend Connie Thomas Service Award. She has also been quoted in several local and national publications and is regularly featured on local television media.