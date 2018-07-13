Dr. Markovic has developed a robust career in criminal justice, focusing on terrorism particularly focusing on suicide bombings, financing terrorism, and low-tech terrorist attacks such as vehicle-ramming attacks and mass shootings. Upon obtaining her doctoral degree, she became the Director of the Institute for the Study of Violent Groups (ISVG) at Sam Houston State University in Texas where she also served as Principal Investigator on a number of grants. She began her professional career in academia as an assistant professor at the University of New Haven, and eventually became Assistant Dean for the College of Criminal Justice. She has written widely on the topics of suicide terrorism including an op-ed for Forbes Magazine, and a recent publication (2019) in the journal on Women and Criminal Justice Terrorism special issue called “Suicide Squad: Boko Haram’s use of the female suicide bomber.” She is also a regular lecturer for the NATO Center of Excellence – Defense against Terrorism (COE-DAT) in Ankara, Turkey. She previously worked as a Private Investigator doing corporate due diligence Investigations at Search International. Dr. Markovic’s research interests include terrorism, transnational crime, and comparative criminal justice.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Transnational criminal organizations (TCOs): The case of combating criminal biker gangs
|
8
|
2016
|
Pregnant women in prison: A correctional dilemma
|
5
|
1995
|
The" new" face of transnational crime organizations (tcos): A geopolitical perspective and implications to us national security
|
4
|
2013
|
Organized Crime Outlook in the New Russia
|
4
|
2001
|
Suicide squad: Boko Haram’s use of the female suicide bomber
|
3
|
2019
|
Crime and punishment in Serbia: A country profile
|
3
|
2009
|
Suicide bombings and lethality: A statistical analysis of tactics, techniques and procedures
|
3
|
2009
|
Criminal Trafficking and Trade in Counterfeit Consumer Products
|
3
|
2008
|
The Contemporary Face of Transnational Criminal Organizations and the Threat they Pose to U.S. National Interest: A Global Perspective
|
2
|
2013
|
Terrorism and organized crime
|
2
|
2012
|
Product Counterfeiting Operations of Organized Criminal Groups
|
2
|
2007
|
Terrorism and the Female Suicide Bomber
|
1
|
2016
|
Drug Trafficking
|
1
|
2014
|
The Nexus Between Terrorism and Organized Crime
|
1
|
2011
|
Revenge of Zarqawi: The Islamic State Attacks Iran
|
0
|
2017
|
Infants: The New Terrorist Weapon?
|
0
|
2017
|
Crime and Punishment in Serbia
|
0
|
2015
|
Financing Terrorism
|
0
|
2013
|
Suicide Terrorism: The Special Case of the Suicide Bomber
|
0
|
2013
|
Croatia: A Country Profile
|
0
|
2010
09-Sep-2019 05:05:54 PM EDT
13-Jul-2018 04:05:30 PM EDT