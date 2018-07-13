Vesna Markovic, PhD

Lewis University

Chair and Associate Professor of Justice, Law and Public Safety Studies

Expertise: TerrorismSuicide BombingsFinancing TerrorismTransnational Organized Crime

Dr. Markovic has developed a robust career in criminal justice, focusing on terrorism particularly focusing on suicide bombings, financing terrorism, and low-tech terrorist attacks such as vehicle-ramming attacks and mass shootings. Upon obtaining her doctoral degree, she became the Director of the Institute for the Study of Violent Groups (ISVG) at Sam Houston State University in Texas where she also served as Principal Investigator on a number of grants. She began her professional career in academia as an assistant professor at the University of New Haven, and eventually became Assistant Dean for the College of Criminal Justice. She has written widely on the topics of suicide terrorism including an op-ed for Forbes Magazine, and a recent publication (2019) in the journal on Women and Criminal Justice Terrorism special issue called “Suicide Squad: Boko Haram’s use of the female suicide bomber.”  She is also a regular lecturer for the NATO Center of Excellence – Defense against Terrorism (COE-DAT) in Ankara, Turkey. She previously worked as a Private Investigator doing corporate due diligence Investigations at Search International.

Dr. Markovic’s research interests include terrorism, transnational crime, and comparative criminal justice.

Title

Cited By

Year

Transnational criminal organizations (TCOs): The case of combating criminal biker gangs

8

2016

Pregnant women in prison: A correctional dilemma

5

1995

The" new" face of transnational crime organizations (tcos): A geopolitical perspective and implications to us national security

4

2013

Organized Crime Outlook in the New Russia

4

2001

Suicide squad: Boko Haram’s use of the female suicide bomber

3

2019

Crime and punishment in Serbia: A country profile

3

2009

Suicide bombings and lethality: A statistical analysis of tactics, techniques and procedures

3

2009

Criminal Trafficking and Trade in Counterfeit Consumer Products

3

2008

The Contemporary Face of Transnational Criminal Organizations and the Threat they Pose to U.S. National Interest: A Global Perspective

2

2013

Terrorism and organized crime

2

2012

Product Counterfeiting Operations of Organized Criminal Groups

2

2007

Terrorism and the Female Suicide Bomber

1

2016

Drug Trafficking

1

2014

The Nexus Between Terrorism and Organized Crime

1

2011

Revenge of Zarqawi: The Islamic State Attacks Iran

0

2017

Infants: The New Terrorist Weapon?

0

2017

Crime and Punishment in Serbia

0

2015

Financing Terrorism

0

2013

Suicide Terrorism: The Special Case of the Suicide Bomber

0

2013

Croatia: A Country Profile

0

2010

