Victor Menaldo, PhD

University of Washington

Professor of Political Science at the University of Washington & Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum

Expertise: Comparative PoliticsEnvironmental PoliticsLatin AmericanPolitical Economy

Victor Menaldo (Ph.D., Stanford University, 2009) is a professor of Political Science and is affiliated with the Center for Statistics and the Social Sciences (CSSS), Near and Middle Eastern Studies, and the Center for Environmental Politics. He co-founded and co-leads the UW Political Economy Forum (along with James Long and Rachel Heath).

He specializes in comparative politics and political economy.

Menaldo has published articles in the American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science, Journal of Politics, British Journal of Political Science, Annual Review of Political Science, Comparative Political Studies, World Politics, Comparative Politics, International Studies Quarterly, Economics & Politics, Political Science Quarterly, Policy Sciences, Business & Politics, among several other places.

His first book, “The Institutions Curse,” is published by Cambridge University Press (2016). Menaldo's second book, "Authoritarianism and the Elite Origins of Democracy" (with Mike Albertus), is also with Cambridge University Press (2018).

Menaldo is interested in the political economy of property rights, industrialization, innovation, liberal democracy, and development and enjoys sharing his insights with policymakers, pundits, and the general public; he has published numerous Op-eds in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post (Monkey Cage), USA Today, Seattle Times, Forbes, Foreign Policy, Areo, and Inside Higher Ed.  

He is currently writing a book on the political economy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Do natural resources fuel authoritarianism?: a reappraisal of the resource curse

1106

2011

Gaming democracy: elite dominance during transition and the prospects for redistribution

138

2014

The middle east and north Africa’s resilient monarchs

119

2012

Coercive capacity and the prospects for democratization

100

2012

Authoritarianism and the elite origins of democracy

92

2018

If you’re against them you’re with us: The effect of expropriation on autocratic survival

88

2012

The institutions curse: Natural resources, politics, and development

74

2016

Dictators as founding fathers? The role of constitutions under autocracy

52

2012

The fiscal roots of financial underdevelopment

33

2016

Natural Resources and Democracy in Latin America: Neither Curse nor Blessing

29

2012

Foreign aid, economic globalization, and pollution

26

2015

Capital in the Twenty-First Century—in the Rest of the World

20

2016

The political economy of autocratic constitutions

20

2014

Rainfall and democracy

19

2010

Democracy, elite bias, and financial development in Latin America

18

2015

Dealing with dictators: negotiated democratization and the fate of outgoing autocrats

16

2014

Rainfall, human capital, and democracy

16

2011

The new political economy of natural resources in Latin America

12

2015

Does Oil Fuel Authoritarianism?: A Reevaluation of the Resource Curse

9

2011

Democracy, elite bias, and redistribution in Latin America

7

2016

“Who knows the future but the pieces are there, if you think of the Latino vote, especially in Florida Cuban Americans, and if you think about in Texas, many Mexican Americans voted for Trump and for other conservatives in record numbers in fact, and you might say well – if somehow the Republicans can throw Trump under the bus, they get the 17 votes to convict in the senate, they repudiate him in a way that’s coordinated, in a way that’s coherent, it could be that by 2024 we’ve got a new Republican party”

- Capitol Riot Aftermath

“The jury is still out but it could be that there's a reinvention sooner than we might think, kind of like Madonna or Lady Gaga- that type of idea that you could just put on a new wig and new outfit and somehow folks will forget what happened and in four years you might be competitive again.”

- Capitol Riot Aftermath

