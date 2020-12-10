Victor Menaldo (Ph.D., Stanford University, 2009) is a professor of Political Science and is affiliated with the Center for Statistics and the Social Sciences (CSSS), Near and Middle Eastern Studies, and the Center for Environmental Politics. He co-founded and co-leads the UW Political Economy Forum (along with James Long and Rachel Heath). He specializes in comparative politics and political economy. Menaldo has published articles in the American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science, Journal of Politics, British Journal of Political Science, Annual Review of Political Science, Comparative Political Studies, World Politics, Comparative Politics, International Studies Quarterly, Economics & Politics, Political Science Quarterly, Policy Sciences, Business & Politics, among several other places. His first book, “The Institutions Curse,” is published by Cambridge University Press (2016). Menaldo's second book, "Authoritarianism and the Elite Origins of Democracy" (with Mike Albertus), is also with Cambridge University Press (2018). Menaldo is interested in the political economy of property rights, industrialization, innovation, liberal democracy, and development and enjoys sharing his insights with policymakers, pundits, and the general public; he has published numerous Op-eds in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post (Monkey Cage), USA Today, Seattle Times, Forbes, Foreign Policy, Areo, and Inside Higher Ed. He is currently writing a book on the political economy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Do natural resources fuel authoritarianism?: a reappraisal of the resource curse
|
1106
|
2011
|
Gaming democracy: elite dominance during transition and the prospects for redistribution
|
138
|
2014
|
The middle east and north Africa’s resilient monarchs
|
119
|
2012
|
Coercive capacity and the prospects for democratization
|
100
|
2012
|
Authoritarianism and the elite origins of democracy
|
92
|
2018
|
If you’re against them you’re with us: The effect of expropriation on autocratic survival
|
88
|
2012
|
The institutions curse: Natural resources, politics, and development
|
74
|
2016
|
Dictators as founding fathers? The role of constitutions under autocracy
|
52
|
2012
|
The fiscal roots of financial underdevelopment
|
33
|
2016
|
Natural Resources and Democracy in Latin America: Neither Curse nor Blessing
|
29
|
2012
|
Foreign aid, economic globalization, and pollution
|
26
|
2015
|
Capital in the Twenty-First Century—in the Rest of the World
|
20
|
2016
|
The political economy of autocratic constitutions
|
20
|
2014
|
Rainfall and democracy
|
19
|
2010
|
Democracy, elite bias, and financial development in Latin America
|
18
|
2015
|
Dealing with dictators: negotiated democratization and the fate of outgoing autocrats
|
16
|
2014
|
Rainfall, human capital, and democracy
|
16
|
2011
|
The new political economy of natural resources in Latin America
|
12
|
2015
|
Does Oil Fuel Authoritarianism?: A Reevaluation of the Resource Curse
|
9
|
2011
|
Democracy, elite bias, and redistribution in Latin America
|
7
|
2016
“Who knows the future but the pieces are there, if you think of the Latino vote, especially in Florida Cuban Americans, and if you think about in Texas, many Mexican Americans voted for Trump and for other conservatives in record numbers in fact, and you might say well – if somehow the Republicans can throw Trump under the bus, they get the 17 votes to convict in the senate, they repudiate him in a way that’s coordinated, in a way that’s coherent, it could be that by 2024 we’ve got a new Republican party”
“The jury is still out but it could be that there's a reinvention sooner than we might think, kind of like Madonna or Lady Gaga- that type of idea that you could just put on a new wig and new outfit and somehow folks will forget what happened and in four years you might be competitive again.”