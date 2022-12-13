Frank J. Kellegher, Professor of Trusts & Estates at Creighton University’s School of Law. A leading author and researcher with a corporate transactional practice background, Victoria Haneman is an expert on varied interpretations, implications, and applications of American tax law related to a wide range of topics and industries, including trusts, estates, death care, student dept, cryptocurrency and NCAA Name, Image and Likeness standards. In addition to publishing more than 20 law review articles, essays, and book chapters, Haneman co-authored “Making Tax Law” and co-authored “Federal Taxes of Gratuitous Transfers: Law & Planning 2d. ed.” She serves as Chair-Elect for the Association of American Law School’s (AALS) Trusts and Estates Section and serves as Chair for the AALS Section on Women in Legal Education. Haneman was elected as an Academic Fellow to the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). She received the Student Bar Association Professor of the Year Award at both the University of La Verne College of Law and California Western School of Law. Haneman is a skilled communicator who teaches a variety of law courses, mentors students, and advocates for gender equity initiatives. She’s been featured by numerous major news media outlets, including the New York Times, PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal, and Fox Business.