Victoria Jackson is a sports historian who researches the intersection of sport and society. Jackson's work explores how the games we play and watch tell us much about the communities in which we live. She is also an expert in the history of sport in higher education. Her research connects the effort to expand opportunity for college women in sport and the issues in big-time college sports which disproportionately affect young black men. Jackson is a clinical assistant professor of history and works with Sun Devil Athletics on a variety of initiatives and is a member of the inaugural cohort of Global Sport Scholars affiliated with the Global Sport Institute at ASU. Apart from her research, she was a cross country and track and field athlete for UNC and ASU, a national champion for the Sun Devils at 10,000 meters, and a professional runner endorsed by Nike.