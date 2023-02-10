Victoria L. Vetter, MD, is a leading pediatric cardiologist specializing in the prevention of sudden cardiac death in children and adolescents. As Medical Director of Youth Heart Watch at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia (CHOP) and Chair of the Medical Advisory Board of Parent Heart Watch, she is also frequently sought by media to comment on pediatric heart health issues, in particular about sudden cardiac arrest.

An expert in long QT syndrome, Vetter is widely recognized for her research on abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrest in children. She has published extensively in national and international journals and edited several books on Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology. Her contributions to the field include establishing the Pediatric Cardiology Electrophysiology section at CHOP and serving as Chief of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at CHOP from 1993 to 2007.

A longtime educator and prolific researcher, Vetter also holds the Evelyn Rome Tabas Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology at CHOP and is a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Penn Perelman School of Medicine. Her work has received substantial funding from prominent organizations like the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Her accolades include the Young Investigator Award from the APAP and the Heart of the Child Award from the CARE Foundation. She has also been recognized with the Edward S. Cooper M.D. Award from the AHA of Southeastern PA for her humanitarian service in the Philadelphia region.

For more information about Vetter and her groundbreaking work, please visit her publications page at CHOP.