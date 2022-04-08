As Senior Vice President of Mission for Susan G. Komen®, Victoria leads our efforts to achieve Komen's vision to end breast cancer. She oversees all aspects of Komen’s mission through groundbreaking research, evidence-based education, high-quality patient care services and public policy. Victoria joined Komen in 2010 to establish Komen’s research programs department to provide in-house strategic leadership of a billion-dollar research investment. She leads Komen’s research and scientific strategies, including the Big Data for Breast Cancer program, which seeks to bring innovation to patients faster. She has led the transformation of Komen’s strategy to measurably improve the lives of breast cancer patients and their families, fighting disparities in breast cancer outcomes through Komen’s Health Equity Initiatives and ensuring all people receive the care they need through Komen’s Patient Care Center, which serves tens of thousands of people annually. This work includes Komen partnerships and programs in more than 30 countries around the world with notable contributions to the Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon partnership in Africa and the All-China Women’s Federation Pink Roses program. She leads Komen’s Center for Public Policy, mobilizing the voices of the breast cancer community to achieve lasting change by advocating in support of laws and policies that help people fight breast cancer and advance Komen’s mission. Victoria has been working in the fight against cancer for more than 20 years, beginning her career in scientific grants and program management with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). It was at AACR that her passion to conquer breast cancer began, when her friend and colleague, Glynis, was diagnosed with the disease. Prior to AACR, Victoria was Director of Association Services for the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association (now Pennsylvania Association for Justice), and a member of the legal support teams for several law firms in Philadelphia focused on patent law and civil litigation. Victoria is a sought-after public speaker on research, public health, and breast cancer patient advocacy, and has been featured at events domestically and internationally, including at the UICC Annual Meeting and the Shanghai Breast International Cancer Symposium. A native of Philadelphia, Victoria is a graduate of Temple University, and now resides in Denver.