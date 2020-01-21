Dr. Vijay Jotwani is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine in family and sports medicine. He completed his medical training at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed a residency in family medicine at the University of Chicago. Jotwani completed a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at Indiana University. His main clinical focus on the prevention and treatment of sports-related injuries. Jotwani is a consulting physician for the Houston Astros and the Houston Ballet. He is also a primary care physician for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Rice University Athletics.