"Precision Promise is bringing together an unbelievable array of talent, passion and expertise to work together. It’s exciting to be a part of this collective effort – I’m constantly learning from my esteemed colleagues and partners. The prestigious centers that make up the consortium are coming together to not just run a clinical trial, but to streamline how they practice and how they care for patients. Unique partnerships with the drug developers will allow us to provide better design and bring drugs to patients faster. The molecular profiling that each patient will receive is state-of-the-art – better than anything we’ve done before in this disease. Utilizing a new way of analyzing the extremely rich data will hopefully enable us to obtain results much more quickly, too."

- Meet Dr. Vince Picozzi, Chair of the Precision Promise Clinical Trial Consortium