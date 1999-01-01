Dr. Vincent Picozzi is an oncologist in Seattle, Washington and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Oncologists diagnose and treat cancers of all types. They use diagnostic tools like biopsies, endoscopies, X-ray and other imaging, nuclear medicine, and blood tests. Cancer surgeons, or surgical oncologists, remove tumors, while medical oncologists treat cancers with chemotherapy. Radiation oncologists use multiple forms of radiation in an effort to eliminate tumors. Special Interests: Pancreatic Cancer, gastrointestinal cancer (pancreaticobiliary), genitourinary cancer, hematologic oncology (lymphomas), myelodysplasia Clinical Experience: Departments: Digestive Disease Institute Gastroenterology and Hepatology Hematology Melanoma Program Oncology Cancer Institute (Oncology) Colon Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancers Specialties: Hematology/Oncology, Medical Oncology, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Pancreatic & Biliary Tract Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma Board Certifications: American Board of Internal Medicine, Subspecialty in Hematology, Subspecialty in Medical Oncology Education and Professional Achievements: Education: MD, Stanford University School of Medicine, Calif., 1978; MS, Health Administration, Tulane University, New Orleans, 1999 Internship: Internal Medicine, Harvard University, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, 1979 Residency: Internal Medicine, Harvard University, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, 1981 Fellowships: Hematology, Stanford University, Calif., 1984; Oncology, Stanford University, Calif., 1984 Professional Activities and Awards: President-elect, Washington State Medical Oncology Society; Member, Clinical Practice Committee for the American Society of Hematology; Former Faculty, Stanford Medical School; Former Section Head, Hematology and Oncology at Virginia Mason Voted one of Seattle's Top Doctors by Seattle Met in 2009 and by Seattle magazine in 2009 and 2010.
"Precision Promise is bringing together an unbelievable array of talent, passion and expertise to work together. It’s exciting to be a part of this collective effort – I’m constantly learning from my esteemed colleagues and partners. The prestigious centers that make up the consortium are coming together to not just run a clinical trial, but to streamline how they practice and how they care for patients. Unique partnerships with the drug developers will allow us to provide better design and bring drugs to patients faster. The molecular profiling that each patient will receive is state-of-the-art – better than anything we’ve done before in this disease. Utilizing a new way of analyzing the extremely rich data will hopefully enable us to obtain results much more quickly, too."
- Meet Dr. Vince Picozzi, Chair of the Precision Promise Clinical Trial Consortium
“Patients with neuroendocrine tumors vary greatly with respect to prognosis. In addition to the primary tumor site, a number of factors influence prognosis, including age, sex, race, histologic grade, and year of diagnosis. We are dealing with a heterogeneous patient population.”