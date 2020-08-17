Joined the department in 2019. His research interests are in political behavior, public opinion, and the politics of race and ethnicity, particularly as they relate to the causes and consequences of inequalities in the representation and participation of marginalized groups in American politics. His work has appeared in peer-reviewed journals as well as mainstream media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times. Prior to joining the University of Delaware, Dr. Medenica was a Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Chicago where he worked on the GenForward Survey.