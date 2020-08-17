Joined the department in 2019. His research interests are in political behavior, public opinion, and the politics of race and ethnicity, particularly as they relate to the causes and consequences of inequalities in the representation and participation of marginalized groups in American politics. His work has appeared in peer-reviewed journals as well as mainstream media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times. Prior to joining the University of Delaware, Dr. Medenica was a Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Chicago where he worked on the GenForward Survey.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Why 41 percent of white millennials voted for Trump
|
17
|
2017
|
The “woke” generation? Millennial attitudes on race in the US
|
17
|
2017
|
Millennial attitudes on LGBT issues: Race, identity, and experience
|
7
|
2018
|
Millennials and Race in the 2016 Election
|
3
|
2018
|
The Intersectional Effects of Diverse Elections on Validated Turnout in the 2018 Midterm Elections
|
1
|
2020
|
Race, Ethnicity, and Public Opinion
|
0
|
2019
|
White supremacy isn’t just for old white men
|
0
|
2017
|
Was Hillary Clinton “Berned” By Millennials?
|
0
|
0
13-Nov-2020 04:25:40 PM EST
17-Aug-2020 04:30:14 PM EDT
“When it comes to crime and policing in the US, the mainstream understanding of who is and who is not a criminal is informed by these pre-existing schemas. And due to the history and development of the US and its institutions.”
“This generation that's coming up behind us, They're the most racially and ethnically diverse generation. And they hold some of the most progressive views on politics and policy. So, I think what we're going to see come out of this is a politics - a generational politics that I don't think is being talked about enough yet.”