Vladimir E. Medenica, PhD

University of Delaware

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Public OpinionPolitical BehaviorEthnicitypolitics of race

Joined the department in 2019. His research interests are in political behavior, public opinion, and the politics of race and ethnicity, particularly as they relate to the causes and consequences of inequalities in the representation and participation of marginalized groups in American politics. His work has appeared in peer-reviewed journals as well as mainstream media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times. Prior to joining the University of Delaware, Dr. Medenica was a Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Chicago where he worked on the GenForward Survey.

Why 41 percent of white millennials voted for Trump

17

2017

The “woke” generation? Millennial attitudes on race in the US

17

2017

Millennial attitudes on LGBT issues: Race, identity, and experience

7

2018

Millennials and Race in the 2016 Election

3

2018

The Intersectional Effects of Diverse Elections on Validated Turnout in the 2018 Midterm Elections

1

2020

Race, Ethnicity, and Public Opinion

0

2019

White supremacy isn’t just for old white men

0

2017

Was Hillary Clinton “Berned” By Millennials?

0

0

“When it comes to crime and policing in the US, the mainstream understanding of who is and who is not a criminal is informed by these pre-existing schemas. And due to the history and development of the US and its institutions.”

- Jacob Blake, BLM, and Political Conventions

“This generation that's coming up behind us, They're the most racially and ethnically diverse generation. And they hold some of the most progressive views on politics and policy. So, I think what we're going to see come out of this is a politics - a generational politics that I don't think is being talked about enough yet.”

- Jacob Blake, BLM, and Political Conventions

