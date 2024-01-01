Vladislav Kovalik, MD

Vladislav Kovalik, MD

Mercy Medical Center

Surgical Oncology Research at Mercy

Expertise: OncologyKidney Injurycardiovascualr diseaseCardiac SurgeryASCO 2024

Over 2 years of experience in clinical studies and biostatistics. Fluent in Stata and R. Research interest centers about cancer screening, therapy-related complications, and prognostication. Pursuing physician researcher career in the US.


 

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.09878