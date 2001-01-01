Dr. W. Graham Carlos is a 2001 graduate of Notre Dame and a 2005 graduate of IUSM. He completed his Residency in Internal Medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he served as Chief Resident. Following his residency Dr. Carlos completed a 3 year fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at IUSM and concomitantly earned a masters degree in clinical research from IUPUI. He began his faculty tenure in 2011 and was thereafter appointed Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Eskenazi Health. In 2017, he was honored with the St. Margaret Hospital Guild "Achievement in Medicine" Award for his work in reducing harm from hospital acquired infections. This lead to his recent appointment as Chief of Medicine for Eskenazi Health. In this role he fills the Joseph J. Mamlin chair of medicine. Dr. Mamlin, known for his medical work in Kenya, shares this passion for international healthcare with Dr. Carlos who has been to Nairobi on three medical mission trips. Widely recognized for his outstanding teaching and clinical care, Dr. Carlos is a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He was recognized as Teacher of the Year for the Introduction to Clinical Medicine course and IUSM Internal Medicine Teacher of the Year. He was also awarded the IU School of Medicine Golden Apple Award for most outstanding professor by the graduating classes of 2016 and 2017. He has served as MS4 sub-internship clerkship director and assistant dean for the phase 3 clinical curriculum. Annually, he travels to all nine IUSM campuses in his efforts to livestream "Pulmonary Grand Rounds" - a case based discussion series designed to integrate all phases of the curriculum for the MS2 UDOS Pulmonary course. In addition to his efforts locally, Dr. Carlos is very engaged with the American Thoracic Society. He serves on multiple committees and has authored several publications ranging from bedside teaching to pulmonary fibrosis.