Wang Feng, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor of Sociology

Expertise: Comparative Historical DemographyContemporary Chinese Societysocial demographySocial inequalityPost-Communist Societies

As a leading expert on demography, aging, and inequality, Wang Feng is Professor of Sociology at University of California, Irvine and Professor (invited) at Fudan University, Shanghai. He was a Nonresident Senior Fellow at Brookings-Tsinghua Center for Public Policy (2013-2016), Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution (2010-2013), Professor at Tsinghua University (2011-2013) and Invited Visiting Professor at Keio University, Japan. Dr. Wang’s research focuses on social inequality in post-socialist societies, global demographic change and consequences and migration and social reintegration in China. Dr. Wang is the author of multiple award-winning books and is a contributor to leading global media outlets. Dr. Wang’s work has been supported by various funding sources such as Pacific Rim Research Program, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Ford Foundation and American Council of Learned Societies. He served as the chair of the Department of Sociology at UC Irvine, and as an expert and consultant for the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank.

Title

Cited By

Year

One quarter of humanity: Malthusian mythology and Chinese realities, 1700–2000

677

2001

China's local and national fertility policies at the end of the twentieth century

408

2007

Inside China's cities: Institutional barriers and opportunities for urban migrants

337

1999

Gender inequality in urban China: Education and employment

331

1992

Rural Migrants in Shanghai: Living Under the Shadow of Socialism1

302

2002

Population, policy, and politics: how will history judge China's one-child policy?

254

2013

Boundaries and categories: Rising inequality in post-socialist urban China

196

2008

Challenging myths about China’s one-child policy

178

2015

The end of China's one‐child policy

174

2016

Age at marriage and the first birth interval: The emerging change in sexual behavior among young couples in China

150

1996

从政策生育率看中国生育政策的多样性

148

2003

Can China afford to continue its one-child policy?

145

2005

Parity progression and birth intervals in China: The influence of policy in hastening fertility decline

145

1993

Malthusian models and Chinese realities: The Chinese demographic system 1700–2000

139

1999

Recent fertility dynamics in China: Results from the 1987 one percent population survey

134

1989

The future of a demographic overachiever: Long-term implications of the demographic transition in China

130

2011

Prudence and pressure: Reproduction and human agency in Europe and Asia, 1700-1900

126

2010

Infant and child mortality among the Qing nobility: Implications for two types of positive check

125

1994

The demographic factor in China's transition

123

2008

Demographic dividend and prospects for economic development in China

122

2007

