As a leading expert on demography, aging, and inequality, Wang Feng is Professor of Sociology at University of California, Irvine and Professor (invited) at Fudan University, Shanghai. He was a Nonresident Senior Fellow at Brookings-Tsinghua Center for Public Policy (2013-2016), Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution (2010-2013), Professor at Tsinghua University (2011-2013) and Invited Visiting Professor at Keio University, Japan. Dr. Wang’s research focuses on social inequality in post-socialist societies, global demographic change and consequences and migration and social reintegration in China. Dr. Wang is the author of multiple award-winning books and is a contributor to leading global media outlets. Dr. Wang’s work has been supported by various funding sources such as Pacific Rim Research Program, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Ford Foundation and American Council of Learned Societies. He served as the chair of the Department of Sociology at UC Irvine, and as an expert and consultant for the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank.
Title
Cited By
Year
One quarter of humanity: Malthusian mythology and Chinese realities, 1700–2000
677
2001
China's local and national fertility policies at the end of the twentieth century
408
2007
Inside China's cities: Institutional barriers and opportunities for urban migrants
337
1999
Gender inequality in urban China: Education and employment
331
1992
Rural Migrants in Shanghai: Living Under the Shadow of Socialism1
302
2002
Population, policy, and politics: how will history judge China's one-child policy?
254
2013
Boundaries and categories: Rising inequality in post-socialist urban China
196
2008
Challenging myths about China’s one-child policy
178
2015
The end of China's one‐child policy
174
2016
Age at marriage and the first birth interval: The emerging change in sexual behavior among young couples in China
150
1996
从政策生育率看中国生育政策的多样性
148
2003
Can China afford to continue its one-child policy?
145
2005
Parity progression and birth intervals in China: The influence of policy in hastening fertility decline
145
1993
Malthusian models and Chinese realities: The Chinese demographic system 1700–2000
139
1999
Recent fertility dynamics in China: Results from the 1987 one percent population survey
134
1989
The future of a demographic overachiever: Long-term implications of the demographic transition in China
130
2011
Prudence and pressure: Reproduction and human agency in Europe and Asia, 1700-1900
126
2010
Infant and child mortality among the Qing nobility: Implications for two types of positive check
125
1994
The demographic factor in China's transition
123
2008
Demographic dividend and prospects for economic development in China
122
2007