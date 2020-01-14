Weijing Sun, MD, FACP, is a Director of Division of Medical Oncology in University of Kansas School of Medicine, and an Associate Director of University of Kansas Cancer Center. He specializes in the treatment of colorectal cancer. Dr. Sun is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. He received his medical degree from Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, in Shanghai. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill., and his hematology-oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Dr. Sun is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Association of Cancer Research, the Eastern Cooperative Group of Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancer Core Committee, the American College of Physicians – Internal Medicine, the NCI Gastrointestinal Cancer Steering Committee Hepatobiliary Task Force, and serves on the American Society of Clinical Oncology Scientific Program and Membership Committee. In addition, Dr. Sun has been recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s American Top Doctors list.