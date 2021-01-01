Electrochemistry; electrochemical engineering; electro-catalysis; electro-synthesis; surface and interface; energy materials; advanced oxidation processes and technologies; electrochemical and photo-electrochemical in-situ FTIR spectroscopy; fuel cells; batteries; hydrogen production; water splitting for hydrogen and ozone production; water and waste treatments; and life cycle analysis. Professor Lin is an expert in electrochemical clean energy conversion and storage, ranging from fundamental electrocatalysis and nanomaterials studies at atomic and molecular levels, to applied technology development, devices and system engineering, and life cycle assessment. His research in fuel cells and electrochemical ozone production has resulted in several patents and contributed to two spinouts.