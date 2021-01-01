Wen Feng Lin, PhD

Wen Feng Lin, PhD

Loughborough University

Director of Research for the Department of Chemical Engineering

Expertise: Electrochemistryelectrochemical engineeringelectro-synthesiswater and waste treatmentsoxidation processes and technologies

Electrochemistry; electrochemical engineering; electro-catalysis; electro-synthesis; surface and interface; energy materials; advanced oxidation processes and technologies; electrochemical and photo-electrochemical in-situ FTIR spectroscopy; fuel cells; batteries; hydrogen production; water splitting for hydrogen and ozone production; water and waste treatments; and life cycle analysis.

Professor Lin is an expert in electrochemical clean energy conversion and storage, ranging from fundamental electrocatalysis and nanomaterials studies at atomic and molecular levels, to applied technology development, devices and system engineering, and life cycle assessment. 
 
His research in fuel cells and electrochemical ozone production has resulted in several patents and contributed to two spinouts.

Cross-linked solid–liquid interfaces enable a fast proton transport in the aluminate heterostructure electrolyte

2023

FeNC Catalysts Decorated with NiFe2O4 to Enhance Bifunctional Activity for Zn–Air Batteries

2023

π Learning: A Performance-Informed Framework for Microstructural Electrode Design

2023

Layer-structured Li1-xNaxNi0. 8Co0. 15Al0. 05O2-δ oxide anode for enhancing ceria electrolyte based solid ceramic fuel cell operating at lower temperatures down to 370° C

2023

Fast ion-conductive electrolyte based on a doped LaAlO3 with an amorphous surface layer for low-temperature solid oxide fuel cells

1

2023

Insights into the Origin of High Activity of Ni5P4(0001) for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction

2023

Synthesis and Characterization of Craig-type Antiaromatic Species with [4n + 2] π Electrons

2

2023

Designing High Interfacial Conduction beyond Bulk via Engineering the Semiconductor–Ionic Heterostructure CeO2−δ/BaZr0.8Y0.2O3 for Superior Proton …

1

2022

High CO-tolerant Ru-based catalysts by constructing an oxide blocking layer

18

2022

Insights into reaction mechanisms of ethanol electrooxidation at the Pt/Au (111) interfaces using density functional theory

1

2022

Semiconductor electrochemistry for clean energy conversion and storage

48

2021

Ru nanoparticles supported on partially reduced TiO2 as highly efficient catalyst for hydrogen evolution

29

2021

S vacancy modulated ZnxCd1− xS/CoP quantum dots for efficient H2 evolution from water splitting under visible light

24

2021

Boosting electrocatalytic oxidation of formic acid on SnO2-decorated Pd nanosheets

9

2021

In-situ synthesis of cross-linked imidazolium functionalized Poly (styrene-b-isobutylene-b-styrene) for anion exchange membranes

8

2021

Electrochemical oxygen reduction to hydrogen peroxide via a two‐electron transfer pathway on carbon‐based single‐atom catalysts

30

2021

Synthesis of Nanosized Metal Sulfides Using Elemental Sulfur in Formamide: Implications for Energy Conversion and Optical Scenarios

2

2021

Curvature‐induced Zn 3d Electron Return on Zn−N4 Single‐atom Carbon Nanofibers for Boosting Electroreduction of CO2

17

2021

Layered double hydroxide-based electrocatalysts for the oxygen evolution reaction: identification and tailoring of active sites, and superaerophobic nanoarray electrode assembly

202

2021

Probing the enhanced methanol electrooxidation mechanism on platinum-metal oxide catalyst

56

2021

