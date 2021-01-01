Electrochemistry; electrochemical engineering; electro-catalysis; electro-synthesis; surface and interface; energy materials; advanced oxidation processes and technologies; electrochemical and photo-electrochemical in-situ FTIR spectroscopy; fuel cells; batteries; hydrogen production; water splitting for hydrogen and ozone production; water and waste treatments; and life cycle analysis. Professor Lin is an expert in electrochemical clean energy conversion and storage, ranging from fundamental electrocatalysis and nanomaterials studies at atomic and molecular levels, to applied technology development, devices and system engineering, and life cycle assessment. His research in fuel cells and electrochemical ozone production has resulted in several patents and contributed to two spinouts.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Cross-linked solid–liquid interfaces enable a fast proton transport in the aluminate heterostructure electrolyte
|
2023
|
FeNC Catalysts Decorated with NiFe2O4 to Enhance Bifunctional Activity for Zn–Air Batteries
|
2023
|
π Learning: A Performance-Informed Framework for Microstructural Electrode Design
|
2023
|
Layer-structured Li1-xNaxNi0. 8Co0. 15Al0. 05O2-δ oxide anode for enhancing ceria electrolyte based solid ceramic fuel cell operating at lower temperatures down to 370° C
|
2023
|
Fast ion-conductive electrolyte based on a doped LaAlO3 with an amorphous surface layer for low-temperature solid oxide fuel cells
|
1
|
2023
|
Insights into the Origin of High Activity of Ni5P4(0001) for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction
|
2023
|
Synthesis and Characterization of Craig-type Antiaromatic Species with [4n + 2] π Electrons
|
2
|
2023
|
Designing High Interfacial Conduction beyond Bulk via Engineering the Semiconductor–Ionic Heterostructure CeO2−δ/BaZr0.8Y0.2O3 for Superior Proton …
|
1
|
2022
|
High CO-tolerant Ru-based catalysts by constructing an oxide blocking layer
|
18
|
2022
|
Insights into reaction mechanisms of ethanol electrooxidation at the Pt/Au (111) interfaces using density functional theory
|
1
|
2022
|
Semiconductor electrochemistry for clean energy conversion and storage
|
48
|
2021
|
Ru nanoparticles supported on partially reduced TiO2 as highly efficient catalyst for hydrogen evolution
|
29
|
2021
|
S vacancy modulated ZnxCd1− xS/CoP quantum dots for efficient H2 evolution from water splitting under visible light
|
24
|
2021
|
Boosting electrocatalytic oxidation of formic acid on SnO2-decorated Pd nanosheets
|
9
|
2021
|
In-situ synthesis of cross-linked imidazolium functionalized Poly (styrene-b-isobutylene-b-styrene) for anion exchange membranes
|
8
|
2021
|
Electrochemical oxygen reduction to hydrogen peroxide via a two‐electron transfer pathway on carbon‐based single‐atom catalysts
|
30
|
2021
|
Synthesis of Nanosized Metal Sulfides Using Elemental Sulfur in Formamide: Implications for Energy Conversion and Optical Scenarios
|
2
|
2021
|
Curvature‐induced Zn 3d Electron Return on Zn−N4 Single‐atom Carbon Nanofibers for Boosting Electroreduction of CO2
|
17
|
2021
|
Layered double hydroxide-based electrocatalysts for the oxygen evolution reaction: identification and tailoring of active sites, and superaerophobic nanoarray electrode assembly
|
202
|
2021
|
Probing the enhanced methanol electrooxidation mechanism on platinum-metal oxide catalyst
|
56
|
2021