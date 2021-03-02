Dr. S. Wesley Long received his MD degree in 2007 from The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston TX, where he also earned a PhD in Experimental Pathology. After finishing his doctoral studies, Dr. Long completed a clinical pathology residency at Houston Methodist. He currently serves as a member of the Editorial Board for Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. Dr. Long’s research centers on functional genomics of multidrug-resistant bacterial strains to identify novel drug targets. He is currently focusing his work on MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and Klebsiella pneumoniae, both of which readily acquire resistance to several different types of antibiotics and are prevalent in the hospital setting.