Enthusiasm is growing for programs that provide guaranteed cash support for low-income families as a means to prevent foster care removals and decrease child maltreatment. Recent initiatives in California and New York have demonstrated promising results, and researchers like Will Schneider, a social work assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, are actively exploring the potential of cash transfers in the child welfare field.

08-Aug-2023 12:25:01 PM EDT