Will Schneider, PhD

School of Social Work, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: macroeconomic factorsfamily complexity and fatherhoodinterventions in the promotion of child well-being and the prevention of child maltreatment





My research examines the influence of macroeconomic factors, family complexity and fatherhood, and interventions in the promotion of child well-being and the prevention of child maltreatment.








  • BA in Political Science – University of Michigan
  • Master’s and PhD in Social Work – Columbia University
  • Post-Doctoral training –  Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University
Support Grows For No-Strings-Attached Cash For Families To Prevent Foster Care Removals

Enthusiasm is growing for programs that provide guaranteed cash support for low-income families as a means to prevent foster care removals and decrease child maltreatment. Recent initiatives in California and New York have demonstrated promising results, and researchers like Will Schneider, a social work assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, are actively exploring the potential of cash transfers in the child welfare field.
08-Aug-2023 12:25:01 PM EDT

