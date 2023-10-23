Thomas’ research explores the normative and conceptual foundations of corporate and white-collar crime. He writes on issues of corporate agency, legal personhood, and theories of punishment. He frequently comments on issues of criminal law and business, having appeared in media outlets including the Financial Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. He teaches Business Law topics. Thomas holds a BA from Columbia University and earned his JD and a PhD in philosophy from the University of Michigan.
In a recent MSNBC News op-ed, Will Thomas, assistant professor of business law at the Ross School of Business, explores the flaws in white-collar crime enforcement. Thomas challenges the representation of white-collar crime through the lens of former President Donald Trump’s recent civil fraud case, particularly the perception that business misconduct crimes such as bribery, money laundering, insider trading, tax fraud, etc., are less harmful or victimless.
23-Oct-2023 01:05:30 PM EDT