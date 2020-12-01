Dr. William Kew is a chemist with the Biomolecular Pathways team. He works on high-resolution mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy analysis of complex mixtures. Kew joined PNNL and EMSL in 2019 as a postdoctoral research associate and transitioned to staff in summer 2020. He graduated in 2018 from the University of Edinburgh with a PhD in chemistry, studying Scotch whisky as a complex mixture by high-resolution MS and NMR techniques.

Kew’s research includes instrument and method development on the FTICR and Orbitrap mass spectrometry platforms, method development and validation in NMR, data analysis and visualization, and software development. His current projects include the development of the next generation 21 Tesla FTICR mass spectrometer and several other key technology development projects covering complex mixtures, stable isotopes, and imaging mass spectrometry.