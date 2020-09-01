William S. Raoofi, M.D., is a pain management specialist with The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. Dr. William Raoofi utilizes leading-edge treatment options to alleviate and manage chronic pain in patients caused by cancer, orthopedic disorders and related conditions Dr. William Raoofi is a fellowship-trained physician in Interventional Pain Management. He completed specialized training in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of patients experiencing chronic pain and related symptoms. He utilizes the Center’s state-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic equipment, along with minimally invasive treatment procedures and techniques to alleviate pain. Dr. Raoofi has a special interest in neuromodulation – a form of pain reduction therapy that utilizes technological devices that alter pain signaling in the body to reduce pain and improve function. These types of therapies may include Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) Stimulation, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation, and Spinal Cord Stimulation.