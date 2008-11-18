“The incidence of serious bacterial illness in children who look well between 1 and 3 months of age is really, really low” as long as a urine test is negative, Dr. Raszka said. But on the other hand, if the baby is not completely well, “if the mother is sure this is not the normal child, I would be more aggressive in working up the baby.”

- If a Baby Has a Fever, Treatment All Depends