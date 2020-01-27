Dr. William A. Zoghbi is board certified in cardiovascular disease by Subspecialty Certification in Echocardiography. Zoghbi completed his medical training at Meharry Medical College School of Medicine. He also completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at the Baylor College of Medicine. His research focuses on cardiovascular imaging, emphasizing echocardiography. Zoghbi's clinical areas of interest include cardiac imaging, echocardiography, heart failure, myocardial hibernation and function of the valvular and ventricular.