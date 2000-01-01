Professor Konchitchki is an award-winning expert in monetary economics, macroeconomic forecasting, inflation & economic growth, capital markets & corporate financial reporting, Fintech, and AI/alternative data investing.

As a Professional Macro Forecaster for the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Founder and faculty Director of the Berkeley Fintech Program, and a founding father of Macro-Accounting—which identifies interdisciplinary links between macroeconomics, capital markets, and corporate financial reporting—he conducts research on real-world matters such as monetary economics, inflation, GDP, Fed’s policy, inequality, stock prices, & interest rates.

His specialization in capital markets includes developing investment algorithms and helping companies with business plans & raising capital. Also, he developed various real-world tools and is actively engaging in identifying stock- & macro-level movements as well as improving forecasts for the Fed.

He is a full-time tenured associate professor at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. His PhD is from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, and he also holds a CPA license and an MSc from Stanford’s Statistics. He also worked years as a Senior Economist, as well as a CPA and Senior Financial Analysis Expert for PwC.

He has vast experience in academia and industry, including in macroeconomic forecasting & policy-making, financial reporting & analysis, economic modeling, programming, developing investment algorithms, audit, litigation, and Fintech. He currently conducts pioneering research on financial-based solutions to real-world problems—benefiting macroeconomics, finance, accounting, and related disciplines.

He is widely recognized via awards/honors, e.g., World’s Top 40 Under 40, Favorite MBA Professors, Notable Contributions to Literature Award, American Accounting Association’s Best Paper Award, Bakar, Hellman, & Schwabacher Fellowships for Distinguished Research Excellence, Cheit Awards, Learning Innovation Award, Stanford’s Jaedicke Merit Award for Outstanding Academic Achievements, etc.

He publishes in top-tier academic & professional journals, and he is a frequent presenter at top academic & investment institutions, technology & litigation companies, hedge funds, VCs, & national security intelligence forums (e.g., U.S. Cyber Command).

He advises global executives on strategy, innovation, corporate financial & risk matters, and how macroeconomic changes affect their firms (e.g., inflation/interest rate risks; cash flow sensitivities).