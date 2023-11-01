Dr. Yasminka Jakubek is an assistant professor in the Division of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Kentucky and an associate member of the UK Markey Cancer Center.

She has led and contributed to several genomic studies of tumors, pre-malignant lesions, and genetic mosaicism in pathologically normal samples. Her work includes methods developments for the study of intra-tumor heterogeneity and copy number changes. Dr. Jakubek’s research program aims to advance our understanding of the earliest stages in disease development by studying somatic mutations and clonal dynamics across tissue types.

Dr. Jakubek obtained her B.A. from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, and her Ph.D. from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. She completed her postdoctoral training at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX