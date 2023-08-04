Yong-Su Jin, Ph.D.

Yong-Su Jin, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Professor of food microbiology at ACES and RIPE

Expertise: EngineeringMetabolicBiofuelBiomassPhotosynthesisPhotosynthetic Efficiency

In a nutshell: Dr. Yong-Su Jin is pioneering the use of engineered microorganisms to deliver bioactive molecules and therapeutic proteins into the gut to prevent and treat gastrointestinal disease. He advances the use of engineered microorganisms for safe and sustainable production of value-added products from renewable biomass. He also optimizes genetic and metabolic processes within cells for enhanced production of target products while minimizing production of byproducts and waste.


More information: Metabolic engineering, which draws upon the key engineering principles of integration and quantification, is a platform technology that provides solutions to various biological problems in the context of systems and synthetic biology. In particular, Jin's lab is interested in developing and applying systematic and combinatorial methods for strain improvement for the production of fuels, chemicals, and nutraceuticals. Also, Jin would like to extend these methods for studying fundamental biology problems, such as aging and stress response. The overall goals of his research are (1) to develop useful/efficient computational and experimental tools for the dissection of complex metabolic networks in microbial cells, and (2) to create optimal strains for biotechnological processes using these developed tools.


Yong-Su earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Seoul National University in Korea before going on to earn his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. His work has been published in several peer-reviewed journals, including Nature CommunicationseLife, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences


Affiliations: Yong-Su Jin is a professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a faculty member of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB), a faculty fellow at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), and a member of the RIPE project.

Biosynthesis of L-fucose and L-fuculose using engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

2023

Microbiome Engineering Using Probiotic Yeast: Saccharomyces boulardii and the Secreted Human Lysozyme Lead to Changes in the Gut Microbiome and …

2023

Engineering xylose fermentation in an industrial yeast: continuous cultivation as a tool for selecting improved strains

2023

Plant sweet and yeast msf transporter capable of transporting different sugars simultaneously

2023

Production of Ethyl-agarobioside, a Novel Skin Moisturizer, by Mimicking the Alcoholysis from the Japanese Sake-Brewing Process

2023

L-Fucose is involved in human–gut microbiome interactions

2023

Sugar alcohols production by oleaginous yeasts

2023

Glucose assimilation rate determines the partition of flux at pyruvate between lactic acid and ethanol in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

2023

Engineered microorganisms for enhanced use of oligosaccharides

1

2023

Enhanced production of 3, 4‐dihydroxybutyrate from xylose by engineered yeast via xylonate re‐assimilation under alkaline condition

4

2023

Reshaping the 2‐Pyrone Synthase Active Site for Chemoselective Biosynthesis of Polyketides

1

2023

Metabolic engineering of Saccharomyces cerevisiae for second-generation ethanol production from xylo-oligosaccharides and acetate

2023

Rewiring yeast metabolism for producing 2, 3-butanediol and two downstream applications: Techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) and …

2

2023

A Chemical-Free Pretreatment for Biosynthesis of Bioethanol and Lipids from Lignocellulosic Biomass: An Industrially Relevant 2G Biorefinery Approach

2022

TaxiBGC: a taxonomy-guided approach for profiling experimentally characterized microbial biosynthetic gene clusters and secondary metabolite production potential in metagenomes

3

2022

Elucidation of the fucose metabolism of probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG by metabolomic and flux balance analyses

4

2022

Acetate-rich Cellulosic Hydrolysates and Their Bioconversion Using Yeasts

1

2022

Strain engineering and metabolic flux analysis of a probiotic yeast Saccharomyces boulardii for metabolizing l-fucose, a mammalian mucin component

3

2022

Preparation method for various novel fucosyl oligosaccharides and use thereof

2022

Production of colanic acid hydrolysate and its use in the production of fucosylated oligosaccharides by engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

2022

“This is the first approach to demonstrate the efficient and complete utilization of xylose and acetate for the production of biofuel,” said food science and human nutrition professor Yong-Su Jin.

- Team develops bioprocess for converting plant materials into valuable chemicals

