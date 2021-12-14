Yphtach (Yph) Lelkes is an Associate Professor at the Annenberg School for Communication. He studies public opinion, political psychology, and political communication. His interests lie at the intersection of political communication, public opinion, and political psychology. In the broadest sense, he is interested in the antecedents, structure, and consequences of citizens’ political attitudes. He has focused on three, often overlapping, research questions: (1) What are the roots, structure, and consequences of affective polarization? (2) What is the impact of changes to the information environment on political attitudes? (3) What are the psychological underpinning and structure of political belief systems? His work appears in top field journals in Communication (Journal of Communication, Journal of Computer Mediated Communication), Political Science (American Journal of Political Science, Journal of Politics), Psychology (Journal of Personality and Social Psychology), as well as general interest journals (PNAS, Nature Human Behavior). He takes a problem- rather than methods-based approach to social science. As such, he regularly employ traditional methods (such as surveys, lab & field experiments, and quasi-experiments) as well as more computationally intensive methods (using, e.g., geographic data, huge administrative datasets, and automated text analysis). He is also the director of the Democracy and Information Group, where he explores these and related issues. Before joining the University of Pennsylvania, he was faculty at the Amsterdam School of Communication. He received his Ph.D. from Stanford University. Lelkes is a faculty affiliate at the Institute for the Study of Citizens and Politics and a fellow at the Amsterdam School of Communication Research. He also holds a secondary appointment in the Penn Political Science department.
Title
Cited By
Year
Affect, not ideologya social identity perspective on polarization
1784
2012
The origins and consequences of affective polarization in the United States
746
2019
The hostile audience: The effect of access to broadband internet on partisan affect
293
2017
Implicit and explicit prejudice in the 2008 American presidential election
265
2010
More than Ideology: Conservative–Liberal Identity and Receptivity to Political Cues
251
2010
Mass polarization: Manifestations and measurements
247
2016
Do needs for security and certainty predict cultural and economic conservatism? A cross-national analysis.
202
2014
Determinants of turnout and candidate choice in the 2008 US presidential election: Illuminating the impact of racial prejudice and other considerations
171
2009
Complete Anonymity Compromises the Accuracy of Self-Reports
160
2012
The association of religiosity and political conservatism: The role of political engagement
141
2012
The limits of partisan prejudice
120
2017
Are cultural and economic conservatism positively correlated? A large-scale cross-national test
117
2019
Selling ourselves short? How abbreviated measures of personality change the way we think about personality and politics
91
2018
Brevity is the soul of Twitter: The constraint affordance and political discussion
59
2019
Affective polarization and ideological sorting: a reciprocal, albeit weak, relationship
55
2018
Understanding partisan cue receptivity: Tests of predictions from the bounded rationality and expressive utility perspectives
43
2020
Policy over party: comparing the effects of candidate ideology and party on affective polarization
42
2021
Ideological Asymmetries in the American Party System: The Power of Ideology in Partisan Politics
41
2016
How Christians reconcile their personal political views and the teachings of their faith: Projection as a means of dissonance reduction
41
2012
Projecting confidence: How the probabilistic horse race confuses and demobilizes the public
40
2020