Biography

Yu Cai is a professor of cybersecurity in the College of Computing at Michigan Tech. He is the program coordinator of two undergraduate degrees: B.S. in Cybersecurity and B.S. in Computer Network and System Administration (CNSA). Dr. Cai serves as the Director of the Computing Education Center at Michigan Tech's Institute of Computing and Cybersystems (ICC). He is the faculty advisor of two on-campus student organizations: RedTeam and Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA).

Dr. Cai's areas of research include cybersecurity, computer network, and computing education. He is the lead PI of multi-million dollar external grants and his research activities are funded by the National Science Foundation(NSF), National Security Agency (NSA), State of Michigan, and other sources. Dr. Cai is particularly interested in applying his research and techniques to real-life applications that make positive impacts on society. He was a consultant for many companies including IBM and Ford. Dr. Cai is an ABET program evaluator for computing accreditation.