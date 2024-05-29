Yuanyuan Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at UT Southwestern Medical Center specializing in treating lung cancer patients with radiotherapy.

Dr. Zhang earned her medical and doctorate degrees from UT Southwestern. Following graduation, she completed an internship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and, subsequently, completed her residency at UT Southwestern.

“I like to care for patients and their families in ways that are meaningful and valuable to them by understanding their unique circumstance and challenges, involving them in the decision-making process, and providing the emotional support and care coordination every step along the way – just as I would do for my family members.”

When Dr. Zhang is not in the clinic, she researches ways to improve the effectiveness of radiotherapy in lung cancer in the lab. “We still need better treatments, both increasing the survival rate and quality of life for our patients. To me, staying at the forefront of research presents an element of hope and commitment to our patients.”

Dr. Zhang is a member of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the Association of Residents in Radiation Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the Society of Women in Radiation Oncology (SWRO).